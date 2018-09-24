Maine resident killed 4-vehicle crash in Hampton Falls, NH

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Maine resident was killed Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 7:50 quickly determined the scene extended over both the north and southbound travel lanes, New Hampshire state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Honda CR-V driven by Siow Chang, 56, of Falmouth, Maine, had stopped in the middle of a travel lane, causing it to be struck from behind by a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, which continued across the median and into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2016 Ford Transit van that then collided with a 2006 Ford Escape.

Chang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, Eero Ruuttila, 67 and passenger, Liana Eastman, 66, both of Morrill, Maine, were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, Jennifer Spinneli, 34, of Stoneham, and passenger, Anthony Bolton, 26, of Revere, were taken to an emergency room in Seabrook with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Wayne Fritz, 82, and his passenger, Mary Fritz, 82, both of Seabrook, New Hampshire, were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of I-95 was closed for several hours as the investigation into the cause of the crash was conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at 603-223-3848 or at tyler.dodds@dos.nh.gov.

