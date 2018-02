MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins will make an appearance at Tufts University Wednesday.

The school said the Republican will take part in a discussion about politics, bi-partisanship and public service.

The event is free and open to the Tufts community.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)