A Maine teenager walked from his state all the way to Georgia to raise money for charity.

Will Addison, who suffers from hemophilia, spent 13 months hiking all 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail, raising more than $30,000 for Save One Life, an organization that helps people with blood disorders.

“I definitely wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail as my main goal and at the same time I realized it was a fantastic opportunity to raise money for an organization and so Save One Life really hit home,” Addison said.

