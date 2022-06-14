PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will continue to have only a single area code through at least the end of 2025.

The entire state is covered by the 207 area code, and numerous officials in Maine want to keep it that way. However, the state is running low on new numbers for that area code.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it has received noticed from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator that the single area code has been extended from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the end of the following year.

Utilities commission chair Philip Bartlett said the extension will allow for more time for officials to “do what we can to preserve Maine’s single area code for as long as possible.”

The commission said the extra time will also give more time to return unused blocks of numbers to the pool.

Maine’s congressional delegation has said adding another area code to the state could pose problems for many business that leave the 207 area code out when they post numbers or send messages.

