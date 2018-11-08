Major delays on I-93 after tractor-trailer clips ceiling in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists heading into Boston are dealing with major traffic delays Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer clipped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel, sending debris flying through the air, officials said.
Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 20 found a pair of disabled vehicles and debris from the toppled truck in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
All lanes have since been reopened in the tunnel but delays of more than 90 minutes are expected as traffic on the Zakim Bridge has been brought to a standstill.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.
No injuries were reported.
