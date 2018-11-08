Major delays on I-93 after tractor-trailer clips ceiling in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists heading into Boston are dealing with major traffic delays Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer clipped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel, sending debris flying through the air, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 20 found a pair of disabled vehicles and debris from the toppled truck in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Tractor-trailer clips ceiling in O'Neill Tunnel, prompting heavy traffic delays on I-93 south heading into Boston (Video: MassDOT) https://t.co/bMiYn4bBut #7News pic.twitter.com/6qVf6pfGlr — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) November 8, 2018

All lanes have since been reopened in the tunnel but delays of more than 90 minutes are expected as traffic on the Zakim Bridge has been brought to a standstill.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

AVOID 93 SB!

Crash in O'Neill Tunnel

Truck hit the ceiling of the tunnel

Detouring cars to exit 20 then you will hop back on the XWAY

It will take a while to clear and a long, long time to pass through the tunnel#7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 8, 2018

No movement on Zakim or 93 SB. Seek alternate route. #7News pic.twitter.com/tzuZU7FDrP — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 8, 2018

#MAtraffic Rte 93 S/B, south of X 20 in #Boston, debris fell from TT causing 2 disabled motor vehicles. Two right lanes closed. No injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 8, 2018

