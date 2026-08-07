WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to Wakefield to battle a massive six-alarm fire on Foundry Street Friday afternoon.

Due to the fire, Broadway is closed between North Avenue & Lake Street, according to Wakefield police.

Wakefield police also say North Avenue is closed between Main Street and West Water Street.

According to the MBTA, the Haverhill Line Train 1249 is stopped after Greenwood and is behind schedule due to the fire.

“It was black, and it was billowing at first,” Carol Mahn said, a witness. “I initially thought it was an electric car fire. Later I learned that it was a building. Thank God for the firefighters in surrounding towns helping us.”

Fire officials say one person was evacuated from a nearby building, but no injuries were reported.

The fire started in a vacant commercial building, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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