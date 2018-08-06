BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory as temperatures near 100 degrees Monday.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands, until 8 p.m. The Berkshires advisory lasts until 9 p.m.

All of Connecticut and most of Rhode Island and New Hampshire are also under a heat advisory.

High temperatures will stretch into the low to mid-90s, paired with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Heat indices are expected to reach between 95 and 102 degrees.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)