BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory as temperatures near 100 degrees Monday.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands, until 8 p.m. The Berkshires advisory lasts until 9 p.m.
All of Connecticut and most of Rhode Island and New Hampshire are also under a heat advisory.
High temperatures will stretch into the low to mid-90s, paired with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Heat indices are expected to reach between 95 and 102 degrees.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
