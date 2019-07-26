Make-A-Wish arranges for 10-year-old boy to meet his favorite player, Mookie Betts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox star Mookie Betts was able to make a 10-year-old boy’s wish come true by hanging out with him for a day on Friday.

10-year-old Nico Sapienza of Saugus was able to have one wish fulfilled through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Right now I’m happy and it’s really exciting,” he said.

Most Red Sox fans would agree that he chose is only wish wisely.

“Look where we are because he got a wish granted,” said Nico’s mom, Suzie Sapienza.

Nico suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder affecting the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement.

He receives regular treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.

His mom says while Nico got to meet his hero today, she’s known hers since he was born.

“His attitude towards the everyday challenges he faces, he truly is a pillar of strength in our family,” she said.

Nico enjoyed a banner day at Fenway Park, getting a tour and then meeting Betts where he was able to get some autographs.

“I got a baseball and a shirt and then a baseball card,” he said.

He was then able to watch batting practice and he got to rub shoulders with Rafael Devers and Alex Cora.

Betts says it’s always special to connect with young Red Sox fans like Nico, especially those who never stop fighting through life’s challenges.

“Being looked up to for doing something right and just kind of keep saying from the perspective that when you have a bad day out here, there’s always somebody looking up to you that you have to be positive for,” Betts said.

Nico’s family is forever grateful for a day they will never forget.

“Mookie’s great, the hug was nice,” his mom said. “I just cant thank the Red Sox Foundation and Make-A-Wish New England enough for allowing his dream to come to fruition.”

