BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man accused of entering a plane’s cargo hold at Logan International Airport faced a judge on Thursday.

Sergiu Parfeni appeared in East Boston District Court to face charges including interfering with aircraft operation, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

His case was continued to Jan. 3 for further arraignment.

Troopers responding to a security door breach at Terminal C on Dec. 2 around 12:30 p.m. were told a man left the terminal through an emergency exit, got on the tarmac and entered a JetBlue plane’s cargo hold, police said.

The man, later identified as Parfeni, was immediately removed by JetBlue ground operations employees, police added.

A state police bomb dog swept the cargo hold and did not find anything hazardous or suspicious, police said, and further investigation has found no indication the man acted with terrorist intent.

