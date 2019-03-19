Malden man charged in South End sex assault ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Boston’s South End has been ordered to undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Anthony Smith-Pacheco, 24, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.

After hearing from a court clinician, Judge Richard Sinnott ordered that Smith-Pacheco undergo a mental evaluation before returning to court for a dangerousness hearing.

Smith-Pacheco was taken into custody on Monday following the alleged assault at a business establishment on Harrison Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

He is due back in court for a hearing on April 18.

