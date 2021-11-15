MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Rose Marie Marc was last seen on Ferry Street early Monday evening near the Everett line, according to police.
She was wearing a white Old Navy sweatshirt or jacket with a black knit pom-pom hat.
She is described as a 5 foot, 4 inch tall woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-322-1212.
