MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 70-year-old woman.

Rose Marie Marc was last seen on Ferry Street early Monday evening near the Everett line, according to police.

She was wearing a white Old Navy sweatshirt or jacket with a black knit pom-pom hat.

She is described as a 5 foot, 4 inch tall woman who weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-322-1212.

MPD needs your help ! Have you seen ROSE MARIE MARC age 70 of Malden,MA .See flyer for complete details and clothing description. Contact us at 781-322-1212 *SHARE* pic.twitter.com/PauZxBHWsV — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) November 16, 2021

