MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager who did not return home from school Thursday afternoon.

Sophia Palladino, 15, attends school in Framingham.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Malden police at 781-322-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)