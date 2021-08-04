MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police are seeking the public’s help identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera lurking outside a home on Broadway where several items were reported stolen late Monday night, according to police.

The suspect was seen wearing a Fedora and in a post on Facebook, officers said, ” We certainly appreciate the ‘style,’ but we don’t like that bad act.”

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

