Malden woman stitches together quilt of Patriots championship shirts

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden woman is getting ready for the Super Bowl by stitching together her own good luck charm.

Charlene Caulfield put together a quilt to honor the five-time Super Bowl champions. The quilt tells the story of the team’s big wins, and she’s hoping it will soon include a sixth championship title.

“I’ve been called a superfan, I guess I’m a die-hard fan,” Caulfield said. “I will always be a fan of theirs.”

For more than 10 years, Caulfield has been collecting championship shirts from Patriots wins. Now, she’s turned those shirts into a keepsake.

“This is 26 shirts and then there’s four squares of just some Patriots fabric,” Caulfield said. “Actually, I didn’t think it was going to come out this good when I started doing it, but I’m glad it did and I’m glad I saved all those t-shirts all those years.”

Caulfield finished the quilt just before this year’s divisional championship, and the team has been on a roll ever since.

“We’re really hoping it’s our lucky charm for this Super Bowl,” Caulfield said.

Caulfield said she remembers a time when the Pats weren’t so hot and said she uses her quilting to savor each win.

“I was a little kid but I”m from the era of them not winning,” Caulfield said. “My kid’s generation—always pretty much in the Super Bowl or winning.”

The quilt highlights important games in modern Patriots history, including AFC Championships, the team’s undefeated season, and the Pats’ big comeback win against Atlanta in 2017.

“My favorite is way up here, it’s actually two tiles—the Atlanta Falcon game where we came back,” Caulfield said, holding the quilt. “These games are getting tough to watch, though. Your nerves at the end of the game are pretty shot.”

Looking back on this season, Caulfield said she never lost faith in the team and always tries to stay positive.

“After the first couple weeks, people were already saying ‘Brady’s no good, this team’s no good,'” Caulfield said. “I just kept saying, ‘Guys, let’s have a little faith.'”

