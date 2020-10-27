YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials determined that a malfunctioning dehumidifier caused a fire at a camp in Yarmouth on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire in the office building at Camp Wingate Kirkland on Linnell Road around 9:30 a.m. found flames coming from a storage room in the basement of the building.

The fire was quickly put out and crews worked to salvage what items they could.

The building sustained minor fire damage but extensive smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

