BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester.

Billy Nuynh was arraigned in Dorchester District Court and is charged with murder, among other things.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday on Blue Hill Avenue. Prosecutors said the victim was repairing a moped when he was shot and killed.

Nuyhn is being held without bail.

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