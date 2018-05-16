Man accused of assault in Brockton liquor store parking lot pleads not guilty

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accusations that he assaulted a man in a liquor store parking lot.

Brockton police responding to the area of Pleasant Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday said they found a 54-year-old man seriously injured. The man was taken to Brockton Hospital for treatment.

Jean Dazile, 28, was taken into custody in connection with the fight.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday and his lawyer said he was not there at the time the assault took place.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)