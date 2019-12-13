Man accused of attacking trooper with box cutter on I-495 in Amesbury arraigned from hospital bed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A box cutter-wielding man who allegedly slashed a state trooper during an unprovoked attack in a work zone on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Thursday was denied bail Friday during his hospital bed arraignment in Boston.

Nathan Aguilar, 18, of Melrose, laid handcuffed to his hospital bed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center while his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to a slew of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery.

Emergency crews responding to a report of shots fired on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 54 around 12 p.m. found Aguilar on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and the trooper suffering from stab and cut injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

Aguilar was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to Boston.

The 34-year-old trooper, who works out of the Andover barracks, was able to use his radio to call for help after opening fire on Aguilar, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later released after undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening slash wounds.

Aguilar pulled over in the breakdown lane, exited his minivan and walked up to the trooper, who was sitting in his cruiser providing detail for a roadwork crew, prosecutors said.

“The scumbag that stabbed me! He’s in freakin’ worker wear. Like he’s a worker on a detail set up,” the trooper could be heard saying on his call for help.

Prosecutors say Aguilar was armed with a box cutter and decked out in a black ski mask and a yellow high-visibility jacket. He then allegedly slashed the trooper several times, prompting a struggle.

The trooper “was forced” to discharge his firearm, according to Mason.

Aguilar, who has no criminal record, remains under police guard in the intensive care unit.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

He is due to appear in court next Friday.

