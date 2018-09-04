Man accused of beating girlfriend’s dog to death in Everett released on $150 bail

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s dog to death in Everett faced an animal cruelty charge in Malden District Court Tuesday.

Steven Severino, 31, beat the small dog Monday, breaking its jaw and causing other injuries, according to Everett police.

Prosecutors say several neighbors heard the dog yelping as well as the sound of what they believed was the dog getting thrown against a structure.

Severino posted $150 cash bail and was ordered not to interact with animals without supervision.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the dog’s cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)