Man accused of beating pit bull puppy in Somerville arraigned on animal cruelty charge

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-week old pit bull is struggling to walk after police say someone beat the dog so badly the bones in her right leg are broken and ligaments severely damaged.

“She does whimper if she walks on the leg too much, so she’s restricted. She can’t play like a normal dog. She can’t use any stairs. I have to pick her up to take her outside to go to the bathroom,” Everett Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone said.

Everett Animal Control is now taking care of the dog they’ve renamed Ellie.

She was found in a Somerville apartment as police were investigating a woman’s claim that her boyfriend, 25-year-old Jamal Escobar, had ripped the place apart.

A Somerville police report details that the woman told officers Escobar abused the dog, saying: “She was in the shower and heard what sounded like the dog being struck. She then heard the dog crying. The dog had been limping after the incident.”

“She wants love,” Gorgone said. “It’s a shame this happened.”

Now a veterinarian will decide if the dog’s leg must be amputated.

“If you beat up a human and they lose their limb, it’s pretty bad, so the same for a dog,” Gorgone said.

Police say a day after they found Ellie, her owner asked them to drop all charges against Escobar, claiming he did not hurt the dog, but prosecutors have moved forward, accusing Escobar of animal cruelty.

“I think she’ll recover well and hopefully forget this happened to her,” Gorgone said.

Escobar returns to court Friday.

