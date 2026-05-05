BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of breaking into a Beacon Hill home over the weekend appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jainel Roman, 28, is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, vandalizing property, and open and gross lewdness.

Roman was arrested after a homeowner said he broke into his Boston townhouse while naked, and appeared to smoke a crack pipe on his couch Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Roman is being held on $15,000 bail.

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