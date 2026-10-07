DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The University of New Hampshire (UNH) is investigating a burglary at a dormitory building on campus early Saturday morning that occurred while the residents were asleep.

On October 3, the University said an unknown man “unlawfully” entered the residents’ room in Stoke Hall and attempted to steal items while they were sleeping. The University said the incident happened between 2 and 2:15 a.m.

Stoke Hall is the largest residence hall at UNH, located near the heart of campus. Some students said the crime has left them on edge.

“It’s beyond words, like, if that happened to me, I don’t even know what I would do,” said Freddy Ciampa, a UNH student. “Just the thought of somebody breaking in while I’m asleep and taking my stuff, terrible.”

In an email sent to students, the University is encouraging everyone to lock all doors and windows, ensure their locks are working, do not let unknown individuals into the building, and immediately report suspicious activity to UNH Police.

“Not good; it’s very scary. Me and my roommate have now been keeping our doors locked. I know a lot of people have,” said Riley Need, a UNH student. “It’s been spreading all over campus and everyone’s scared, so we’re waiting for updates from the UNH Police Department.”

7NEWS has reached out to UNH police and the University; both said the incident remains under investigation.

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