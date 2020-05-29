Man accused of breaking window with brick to steal cigarettes arrested in Worcester

FILE- This June 14, 2018, file photo shows cartons of Marlboro cigarettes on the shelves at JR outlet in Burlington, N.C. Curiosity from one the world's largest tobacco companies about the marijuana business sent shares of a Canadian cannabis company higher at the opening bell Tuesday, Dec. 4. Cronos Group confirmed talks late Monday with Marlboro maker Altria about a possible investment. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say robbed a store for cigarettes early Friday morning in Worcester.

Officers responding to a reported break in at a Dunkin’ on Chandler Street around 4:45 a.m. found the entrance of the store had been smashed by a concrete brink, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Chris Goodman, 32, of Lowell, stealing several cartons of cigarettes, according to police.

Officers located Goodman around 6 a.m. in the area of Main Street. He had not changed his close since the break in, police said.

Goodman is being charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building and vandalism, police said.

