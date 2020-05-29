Man accused of breaking window with brick to steal cigarettes arrested in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say robbed a store for cigarettes early Friday morning in Worcester.
Officers responding to a reported break in at a Dunkin’ on Chandler Street around 4:45 a.m. found the entrance of the store had been smashed by a concrete brink, police said.
Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Chris Goodman, 32, of Lowell, stealing several cartons of cigarettes, according to police.
Officers located Goodman around 6 a.m. in the area of Main Street. He had not changed his close since the break in, police said.
Goodman is being charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building and vandalism, police said.
