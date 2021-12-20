WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man was held without bail on criminal charges on Monday after police say he brought a gun to a high school in Worcester and walked the halls with his child while looking for another student.

Worcester police were called to Doherty Memorial High School on Thursday to gather information about a parent who was believed to have brought a firearm into the school the day before, according to police.

Investigators allege the man, later identified as Jerome Weekes, 41, brought the firearm into the school around 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in search of another student.

After conducting interviews, speaking with witnesses, and gathering video evidence, officers learned that Weekes was seen with a handgun in his vehicle, which was parked outside of the school building.

When he entered the school with his child after school was dismissed, police allege he had an object in the front pocket of his sweatshirt that appeared to be a handgun.

No one was hurt.

Following his arraignment, Weeks’ mother said the allegations lodged against her son are not true.

“My son doesn’t own a gun. My son never brought a gun and the kid is mine,” Jewel Weeks said.

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing next week.

