BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded firearm into Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Sunday night.

Officers safely recovered a loaded .380 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from inside a backpack at the hospital on Francis St. around 7:15 p.m. after security team members became concerned that a recently admitted patient was in possession of an illegal firearm, according to Boston police.

The male suspect, whose name has not been released, was summonsed to appear at a later date in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

