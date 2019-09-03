Man accused of exposing himself to 3 girls at McDonald’s in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sutton man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to three girls inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Auburn on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the restaurant at 339 Putnam Hill Rd. arrested 50-year-old Brian Bradley, according to Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis.

Police say officers spoke with three girls who claimed Bradley had exposed himself to them.

Bradley is charged with open and gross lewdness, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.