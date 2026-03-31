SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of intentionally driving his car into the Shrewsbury police department has pleaded not guilty to charges, including attempted murder.

Robert McCluskey, 58, of Shrewsbury, is currently being held without bail.

Shrewsbury police said a black SUV drove through and became wedged inside the building shortly after 2 p.m. on January 19.

McCluskey was the only person inside the car at the time and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

McCluskey will be back in court April 8 for a dangerousness hearing.

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