Man accused of killing Weymouth officer, elderly woman set to face a judge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man accused of killing a veteran Weymouth police officer and an elderly woman Sunday is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder Tuesday, officials said.

Emanuel “Manny” Lopes is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court sometime after noon, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

Lopes has been recovering from a gunshot wound at South Shore Hospital.

Authorities say he shot and killed Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams.

