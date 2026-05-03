MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Worcester man is facing criminal charges after allegedly leading police on a wild chase in a front-end loader in Millbury on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a front-end loader operating erratically on Route 20 eastbound around 9:15 p.m. were unable to find it on the highway but soon located it on Park Hill Avenue, according to Millbury police.

Although officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Kelvin Ucles-Flores, refused to stop and led them on a slow-speed pursuit between 10 and 15 mph, police said. He continued onto Main Street, where he allegedly hit several utility poles and swerved into oncoming traffic.

He was eventually taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in connection with the incident on Monday.

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