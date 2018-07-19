Man accused of murdering ex-fiancee in North Andover held without bail

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of murdering his ex-fiancee in North Andover earlier this year is being held without bail.

Brian Chevalier, 52, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty in Salem Superior Court Thursday to murdering Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, on April 20.

Chevalier killed Davidson before fleeing to Mexico, the prosecutor said.

He was arrested on April 25 and placed into custody in Imperial County, California.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office obtained a governor’s warrant to return Chevalier to Massachusetts after he did not immediately waive rendition, the DA’s office said. He eventually did waive rendition and was returned to the Bay State Wednesday.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 27.

