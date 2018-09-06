Man accused of murdering Weymouth officer, 77-year-old woman indicted on 11 charges

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who police say fatally shot a Weymouth police sergeant and an innocent bystander has been indicted on a slew of charges, including two counts of murder, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.

A grand jury issued 11 indictments Thursday against 20-year-old Emmanuel Lopes, which stem from the July 15 shooting deaths of officer Michael Chesna, 42, and 77-year-old Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

“Grand jury indictment is an important and necessary step, moving this case to the Norfolk Superior Court where it must be resolved,” Morrissey said. “Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of Vera Adams and Sgt. Michael Chesna – and with the entire Weymouth community.”

Lopes pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment in Quincy District Court on July 17.

Chesna was near the end of his overnight shift while investigating reports of an erratic driver and a car crash in the area of Burton Terrace when he was killed.

Lopes threw a large rock at Chesna, grabbed his gun and repeatedly shot him with it before Adams was struck by stray gunfire, police said.

Lopes had been out on bail on a drug charge at the time of the incident.

He is due back in court on Sept. 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Thursday’s indictments are as follows:

2 counts of murder in the deaths of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and Vera Adams.

2 counts of armed assault with intent to murder involving a firearm (intended victims being responding officers other than Chesna.)

1 count assault and battery dangerous weapon, to wit rock

Larceny of a firearm

Carrying a firearm without an FID card

Use of a motor vehicle without authority

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage

Malicious destruction of property (to wit: throwing a rock at the window on Burton Terrace)

