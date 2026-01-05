BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arraigned on Monday and is accused of raping a patient at Boston Medical Center back in September of 2025.

Barry Howze, 55, is accused of raping a patient the evening of September 13 into September 14 in the Boston Medical Center emergency room.

Howze was charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, one count of assault and battery on a person with a disability and one count of witness intimidation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)