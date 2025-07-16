HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police arrested a man accused of selling drugs to the man who died after a struggle with police last week.

About an hour after the alleged drug deal, police responded to calls for Francis Gigliotti acting erratically and running into traffic.

According to the police report, witnesses told officers Gigliotti had smoked crack cocaine inside a home.

While police attempted to take him into custody, he became unresponsive.

He was provided medical aid before being taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Seven Haverhill police officers were placed on leave in the wake of his death.

