CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women in the locker room at a gym in Cambridge on Thursday morning appeared in court on Friday.

Cambridge Police said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in progress at a Planet Fitness in Porter Square shortly after 9 a.m. Planet Fitness leases space in the building, which is owned by Lesley University.

According to the initial police report, a man entered the women’s locked room and sexually assaulted multiple women inside.

The man was identified as Laquan Holland, Cambridge police said.

Holland is charged with multiple counts of assault to rape, kidnapping, and witness intimidation. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

In court, prosecutors said he knew one of the two alleged victims. They said the other victim was assaulted while trying to stop the first assault.

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