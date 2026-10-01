CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women in the locker room at a gym in Cambridge Thursday morning, police said.

Cambridge Police said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in progress at a Planet Fitness in Porter Square shortly after 9 a.m. Planet Fitness leases space at the building, which is owned by Lesley University.

According to the initial police report, a man entered the women’s locked room and sexually assaulted multiple women inside.

The man was identified as Laquan Holland, Cambridge police said.

Clients at the gym said members are required to swipe an ID to gain entry and work out. Planet Fitness said Holland was a member, and his membership has since been revoked.

In a statement, the company said, “Planet Fitness is committed to providing a safe environment for all. The franchise group has cancelled the membership of the individual involved and is working with local law enforcement to support their investigation into this matter.”

Students at Lesley University said they are shocked by the situation.

“It’s horrible. I feel like it’s a big tragedy. Everyone should be able to feel safe and secure wherever they are,” said Sophia Holloway, a Lesley University freshman. “I think it’s a big concern. I myself would be scared to even enter the gym.”

Lesley University said no students or staff were involved in the incident, and administration released a statement, saying, “As an urban campus, Lesley University and our on campus public safety team work with Cambridge Police Department in supporting a safe environment for our students, staff and community in and around our buildings. We also take steps to assure that our students are educated and aware of important public safety protocols.”

The incident remains under investigation by Cambridge Police.

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