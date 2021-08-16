COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) -

A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly shoved a teen girl off a bridge in Cohasset Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an intoxicated man harassing teens on the Border Street Bridge at 4:30 p.m. were told a man had shoved a teen girl into the water. Witnesses said the man, later identified as Wayne Aikens, 57, of Wakefield, had harassed a male teenager and encouraged other teens to jump off the bridge into the water, according to police.

When a teenager told Aikens she did not want to jump, Aikens allegedly put his hands around her waist and pushed her twice, causing her to fall 10 to 15 feet into the water below, according to police. Aikens also punched another teenager in the arm when the teen confronted him, police said.

The teenager who fell into the water declined medical treatment. Aikens was charged with three counts of simple assault and battery, reckless endangerment of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and arraigned Monday at Quincy District Court.

