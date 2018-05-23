CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly skipped out on his bail and stabbed a waitress in Chelsea earlier this month is being extradited back to Massachusetts Wednesday after getting arrested in Maryland.

Gerardo Reyes Menjivar, 36, of Lynn, was nabbed in Beltsville, Maryland on May 10 after detectives issued a nationwide alert for his arrest.

Menjivar was held in Maryland as a fugitive from justice as the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office worked on his rendition back to Massachusetts.

He is scheduled to appear in Chelsea District Court Thursday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. on May 7 found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand.

The woman told police she chased Menjivar, who didn’t pay his bill, out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her throat before driving away down Blossom Street.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from the alleged attack.

