LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly stabbed his father to death in Lynn on Monday night is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Thomas Tully is slated to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges in connection with the death of his father, 63-year-old Michael Tully, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 36 Myrtle Street just before 6 p.m. found Michael Tully suffering from apparent stab wounds, the DA’s office said.

The victim was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

