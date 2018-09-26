Man accused of stabbing, shooting, running down estranged wife in Marshfield denied bail

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man who prosecutors say stabbed, shot and ran over his estranged wife before leaving her bloodied body on the side of the highway in Marshfield has been ordered held without bail pending a competency hearing.

Allen Warner, 47, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Wednesday on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Shana Warner, who was in the process of divorcing him.

Warner was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday after a Whitman Dunkin’ Donuts employee called police when officials say he drove a stolen tow truck into potted plants.

Marshfield police issued an active shooter alert Monday after Warner allegedly chased his estranged wife in his car before stabbing her several times in the head and back, and shooting her in the shoulder on Route 3A near Main Street around 6 p.m., according to prosecutors.

Detectives responding to the scene found damage to the hood of Shana Warner’s SUV, which had crashed in the grass, reddish-brown liquid on her phone and a rock near her body, authorities said.

Paramedics transported her to South Shore Hospital after she dialed 911 but she was later pronounced dead, leaving her father devastated.

“I love her very much. We worked together. We were best friends,” her father Tom DeFilippo. “I’m just going to miss her so much.”

A witness that saw Allen Warner flee the scene in another vehicle trailed him, took down his license plate number and called the police.

The car was said to be registered to Warner’s mother. In an interview with police, his mother said, “I’m sure Allen did it,” according to prosecutors.

Police immediately launched a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

A man who had been living with Warner told police that he was surprised to hear him say he “might stop by and see his ex” because the two had not seen each other in quite some time.

An officer responding to a report of a hit-and-run at the Dunkin’ Donuts later found Warner in a T&K Asphalt flatbed truck after reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot.

Upon stopping the truck, the arresting officer said, “Are you Al? Are you Allen Warner?” Warner responded with a simple “yes,” according to prosecutors. He was taken into custody without incident.

Warner will undergo 20 days of mental health testing before returning to court on Oct. 15.

