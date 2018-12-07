Man accused of stealing 2 pairs of shoes from Kohl’s minutes after job interview

(WHDH) — A Florida man is facing theft charges after authorities say he stole two pairs of shoes from a Kohl’s department store just minutes after finishing a job interview on Wednesday.

Deputies responding to the store in Spring Hill for a shoplifting complaint around 4 p.m. spoke with a loss prevention officer who said Dominick Breedlove had arrived for a job interview about 40 minutes earlier and proceeded to human resources before rifling through every pair of Nike shoes in an attempt to find a pair without a security tag, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

After locating a pair without a tag, Breedlove went to his car and retrieved a Kohl’s bag from a previous shopping trip, authorities said. He then allegedly walked back to the shoe department, placed the shoes in his bag and left the store.

Breedlove was arrested in the parking lot as he approached his vehicle. He was said to be in possession of two pairs of Nike shoes totaling $150.

Breedlove allegedly told deputies that he was going to gift the shoes to his mother.

He was charged with retail theft and ordered held on $500 bond.

Kohl’s did not hire him.

