Man accused of stealing 65-inch television from MBTA bus terminal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Nantucket man is facing charges after MBTA police say he stole a 65-inch television from a bus terminal at South Station on Monday.

Michael Garland, 31, was booted out of the station earlier in the day for loitering. Patrol officers later spotted him walking near a commuter rail track with a Samsung television in hand, according to police.

When officers approached Garland to ascertain why he was back in South Station, police say they learned he had stolen the television, which was packaged and scheduled to be shipped to its rightful owner.

Police say Garland was also found to be in possession of checks that did not belong to him.

Garland was taken into custody and booked.

