NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after three officers were hit by fireworks in New Bedford on Sunday night.

Jahn Carlos Baez, 19, of New Bedford, was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody said they were called to the park at approximately 8:30 p.m. to clear a large crowd at Montes Park following the Cape Verdean Independence Day festivities there.

Thody said body camera video captured two different fireworks thrown at officers. The first landed nearby, and the second narrowly missed hitting three of them head on before it exploded and sent hot sparks flying everywhere.

“This was a line of officers that were clearing out the park, and fireworks were deliberately thrown at them, so it is serious,” Thody said. “These fireworks spit out a large debris field of hot embers, so officers were struck, but all the officers are doing okay.”

Thody said the officers were able to see at least one person, later identified as Baez, and ran after him. After a short foot chase, Baez was taken into custody.

The Chief said he feels lucky more people were not hurt.

“You never want to have an officer injured, these fireworks are dangerous,” Thody said. “I know people like to light them off and have a good time, but theres a lot of danger.”

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