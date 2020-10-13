Man accused of trying to kidnap Brockton girls held without bail

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was held without bail after he allegedly tried to kidnap two sisters walking by a Brockton cemetery Monday, officials said.

Reynaldo Perez, 52, of Brockton grabbed one of the girls as they were going to the store to get eggs for their grandmother Monday morning, prosecutors said. The other sister screamed for help and both ran away to safety, police said.

Perez was held without bail and will be back in court later in the month. A woman who identified herself as Perez’ sister said he has “never been and never will” be a kidnapper.

