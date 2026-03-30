BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man is at the center of a scuffle with MBTA transit police at the Forest Hills T-stop.

Micah Martin is being held without bail and is appearing in West Roxbury District Court on Monday.

Prosecutors say that back on March 20, he tried to steal an MBTA bus at knifepoint and threatened to stab the driver.

“The defendant then steps off of the bus with that same knife that we see him with before in his hand and proceeds to chase the bus driver in a circle. The bus driver circles the bus, steps back, runs back onto the bus, shuts the door of the bus and the defendant can be seen taking that large – again – butcher-style knife and stabbing it through the doors of the bus,” the prosecutor said.

Martin struggled with transit police who responded to the scene.

At one point, prosecutors said Martin grabbed an officer’s gun and pulled the trigger. No one was hit.

“I don’t believe that there’s any way to qualify his behavior other than ‘dangerous,'” a prosecutor said.

“Neither he nor I is under the impression that there’s any chance your honor is going to review everything and find that he wasn’t a danger to the bus driver, to the police officers and the people at the station on this day. It’s beyond dispute that he certainly was,” Martin’s defense attorney said.

Martin’s defense attorney said he’s under an immense amount of stress and consumed drugs that day, including marijuana, Percocet and Adderall.

“He – his words, and perhaps mine as well – ‘seems to have snapped’ on this particular date due to the stress in his life, which is to say he’s not somebody who’s motivated by cruelty, hostility or revenge or general anger at the world. He didn’t go out looking to cause harm, but he certainly did,” Martin’s defense attorney said.

Martin’s attorney pushed for $1,500 bail, but the judge sided with the commonwealth. He’s being held without bail and is due back in court next month.

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