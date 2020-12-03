MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of damaging almost a dozen rental cars with an ax in Manchester early Thursday morning is set to face a judge.

Raymond Faucher III, 34, of Londonderry, is slated to appear Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North to face a criminal mischief charge, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a report a man hitting cars with an ax at 1279 South Willow St. around 3:30 a.m. found Faucher holding the weapon, police said.

He allegedly dropped the ax when he saw the officers before being taken into custody.

A total of 11 cars belonging to Enterprise Rent-A-Car were damaged with windows smashed and the hoods punctured, police said.

The damage is estimated to cost about $12,000.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)