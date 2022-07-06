A man allegedly attacked by white supremacists marching through Boston over the weekend is demanding more information from officials, saying police did not step in to stop the attack and questioning the lack of intelligence about the hate group coming to the city.

About 100 people associated with the white supremacist group Patriot Front gathered in several areas of downtown Boston, including City Hall Plaza and Copley Square, carrying shields and covering their faces during a rally on Saturday. Police said members of the group attacked Black artist Charles Murrell, shoving and kicking him to the ground.

Mayor Michelle Wu said officials plan to press charges, but did not know the group — whose members were charged with planning to riot at a Pride event in Idaho last month — was coming. Murrell and activists met with Wu Wednesday and said they want police reports and body camera video from the march, along with an investigation.

“[We want] an independent investigation concerning the failure of the officers present at the scene to take action to intervene during the assault, or the arrest of individuals who committed assault,” said spiritual advisor Mawakana Onifade at a press conference after the meeting. “An independent investigation concerning the failure of intelligence that allowed more than 100 white supremacists to roam through the streets of Boston on independence weekend without any enhanced police presence.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)