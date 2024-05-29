A 23-year-old man was released on bail Wednesday after his arrest in connection with a shooting in Cambridge.

The shooting happened on Thursday of last week near 9:30 p.m. in the area of Donnelly Field.

In an update Tuesday, police said Yonayvi Cruceta of Cambridge had been arrested and charged with several charges including attempted assault and battery with a firearm.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said Cruceta appeared to be at a basketball court at Donnelly Field “when he was approached by multiple individuals.”

“Following a brief interaction an exchange of gunfire occurred,” police said.

Cambridge police said Cruceta fired a gun and was also shot by one of the other individuals. A 22-year-old woman was also hit by a stray bullet.

In addition to his attempted assault and battery charge Cruceta was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license.

Cruceta appeared in Cambridge District Court for his arraignment on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. A judge set his cash bail at $2,000.

Back in court on Wednesday, Cruceta said he had posted bail.

Cambridge police said their investigation into last week’s shooting was active and ongoing as of Tuesday.

Police said they do not believe this incident was random.

While the police investigation continues, city officials including Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons, City Manager Yi-An Huang, and Police Commissioner Christine Elow are scheduled to participate in a community safety meeting “to help provide more information” on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Parish on Cardinal Medeiros Avenue in Cambridge.

“This is an opportunity for the Cambridge Police to share what we can with the community, for residents to ask questions and share concerns, and for everyone to come together to determine what steps must be taken to decrease opportunities for violence in our city,” Cambridge police said. “All members of the public are welcome to attend.”

