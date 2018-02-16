Man approached girl at bus stop, tried to lure her into SUV with fake story, police say

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Norwood say they are investigating an attempted child abduction involving an elementary school student at a bus stop.

A female student told police that around 8 a.m. on Friday a vehicle drove up to her and tried to engage her in conversation.

Police say a man told the child that her father was in a car accident and that her mother called him asking him to bring the child to the hospital.

“She didn’t feel something was right with that,” Dep. Chief Peter Kelly said.

The child did not respond to the man and told police that she fled to a nearby friend’s house.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver SUV being driven by a man who is said to be tanned with a close cropped beard and possibly in his 30’s.

Norwood Public Schools sent out a reverse call advising all parents of this incident.

Police say it’s vitally important for parents to discuss “stranger danger” with their children.

“The only was that the kid is going to handle that the right way is if the parents go through that with them. Clearly in this case, the parents went through it with them,” Kelly said.

The incident is under investigation.

