WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police troopers arrested a 61-year-old man who stands accused of placing signs in three communities, including some scrawled with “school shooter.”

Guy Hanson of Pittsfield, N.H. was taken into custody in Warner, N.H. on a felony charge of falsifying physical evidence and three misdemeanors, including False Report to Law Enforcement, False Public Alarm and Criminal Threatening.

Hanson allegedly placed these signs in various locations in the New Hampshire towns of Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield. Immediately, law enforcement were dispatched to all schools in those communities, and many initiated lockdowns.

After a joint local, state and federal investigation, they found no credible threat to the communities or schools. No other suspects have been charged, but anyone with information about this case is urged to contact State Police Detective Sgt. Kempes Corbally at Kempes.R.Corbally@DOS.NH.GOV.

