WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing larceny charges after allegedly breaking into a Worcester bar early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a burglar alarm at a bar on Green Street at 3:25 a.m. found the bar had been broken into, and after reviewing security video saw a person that had seen earlier in the night.

Officers then spotted the suspect on Temple Street shortly before 5 a.m. and arrested him after a brief chase, according to police.

Alex Jusino, 34, of Worcester, was charged with breaking and entering to commit a felony, larceny, vandalism and resisting arrest.

